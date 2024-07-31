PORTHMADOG’S Josh Banks reached a significant milestone as the Traeth team kicked off their Adral North West campaign with a 2-0 win against visitors Pwllheli on Tuesday evening.
It was Banks’ 300th appearance for Port and ironically it came against his hometown club.
The home side were delighted to make a winning competitive start under the reign of new manager Chris Jones but Banks’ night ended early after he was given his marching orders after picking up a second caution in the 66th minute.
Goals by Rhys Alun Williams and Tom Hilditch secured Port the bragging rights against Pwllheli who also finished with 10 men after Dafydd Robers was also shown two yellow cards in the first half.
Pwllheli came into the match full of confidence after a surge of three late goals saw them to victory against a strong Kerry FC outfit in the first qualifying round of the JD Cymru Welsh Cup in their first run out of the new season.
Banks first signed for Port back in 2012 and has represented the club in the 12 seasons that followed (one season missed for Covid).
The club has been greatly indebted to him for his loyalty, the quality of his play and consistency over the years.
He has played mainly in the left back position but in recent seasons has also played in central defence.