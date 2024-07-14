CAERNARFON Town took a big step towards making progress to the next round of the UEFA Conference League after the beat Crusaders 2-0 on a historic night at Nantporth on Thursday.
Richard Davies’ men were well worth their win as Town took their first steps in European competition in front of a vocal Cofi Army but they will know that it’s far from over when they take on the NIFL Premiership professional outfit on their own turf in Belfast in the return leg of this first round qualifier on Wednesday.
The Canaries made a dream start with an early goal by Morgan Owen in the fourth minute to settle the nerves and they went on to boss the first half rewarded with a second goal by Zack Clarke before the break.
The second half was more low key with the visitors trying to get a foothold but they struggled to create any clear-cut chances with Town keeping them at bay with disciplined defending.
The Cofis didn’t have to wait long to celebrate their first goal in Europe as Owen latched on to a deft crossfield pass by skipper Darren Thomas to unleash a thunderous 20-yarder which swept past the visitors’ keeper Johnny Tuffey.
It was a heavy blow for the Crusaders, one that they never really recovered from.
On the occasions that they did get the ball into the box, Town’s debutante young keeper Stephen McMullan dealt with the danger calmly.
Caernarfon continued to offer the greater threat going forward and nearly doubled their tally on numerous occasions before Clark became the recipient of another telling pass by Thomas on 37 minutes to run clear to slot the ball past Tuffey.
The visitors improved after the turnaround as manager Declan Caddell rang the changes but the nearest they came to making a breakthrough was through a Ben Kennedy header that went wide.
Delighted manager Richard Davies said at the end: “I always say it, we have quality in this squad and if the belief is there and with the Cofi Army behind us anything is possible.”
On Owen’s opener he added: “We’re always telling him to hit it, hit it and he’s let one go there and what a night to do it. He’ll remember that for ever I’m sure.”
And on the timing of Clarke’s second goal near half time: “It was a brilliant pass and Zack ran on to it. It’s something we really try to work on and fair play it was a calm finish by Zack.
“It was fantastic. Made up for the boys. It gives us something to take with us next week now. It’s only half time but we can enjoy tonight but make sure that the boys recover well and go again next week.