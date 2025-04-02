LAMPETER Town are in the driving seat to clinch to Division One title of the Costcutter Ceredigion League after they beat visitors Cardigan Town 5-0 on Saturday but there are some big games ahead.
As a result, the Saints closed the gap on leaders Llechryd to just one point but Lampeter have two games in hand as the campaign draws to a close.
The home side were dominant from the first whistle against a below strength Cardigan side but had to wait until the half hour mark to break the deadlock, Dion Deacon-Jones with a well-taken goal.
Llyr Jones and fellow teenager Hari Jones added to their tally before the break and they continued to press after the turnaround with Daniel Evans getting on the scoresheet and Deacon Jones bagging his brace.
Felinfach are still in the hunt but they are a massive 17 point adrift of the top and would have to win their six games in hand to get back into contention.
A late goal by Aled Davies on Saturday gave them a dramatic 4-3 win at Crymych, who had taken a fifth minute lead through Osian Wyn.
Stung into action, Felin hit back with a three-goal blast by Rhys Williams, Joe Jenkins and Cameron Miles to lead at the interval.
It was Crymych’s time to have a purple patch during the opening exchanges of the second half as they drew level by the hour mark with strikes by Rhodri George and Osian Wyn but the visitors had the final say.
Second half goals by Tudur Davies, Osian Mason-Evans from the spot, and substitute Jamie Hartley sealed Llandysul’s impressive 3-0 win against visitors Llanboidy.
Third place Dewi Stars, who were in Bay Cup action, are a point off the top with one game in hand.
It finished goalless between Felinfach Reserves and visitors Aberaeron on the only game played in Division Two.
Crymych Reserves beat visitors Pencader United Reserves by the odd goal in five in a bottom-of-the-table clash in Division Three thanks to a late goal by Serdar Acikgoz.
Ifan Vaughan gave the hosts a 10th minute penalty and missed a penalty moments into the second half.
Thomas George made it 2-0 on 52 minutes before Pencader staged a comeback with goals by Wil Harrison and Cai Evans which proved to no avail.
Felinfach 3rds beat hosts Cardigan Town Reserves 5-2 in the other division three match played after racing to a four-goal lead at the break through Nathan Plant (2), Justin Guest and Chris Morgans.
Jayden Watson from the penalty spot and Llyr Bowen suggested that a comeback might be on the cards but Plant notched his hat-trick to seal the points.