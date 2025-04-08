LLANILAR Reserves and Borth United are through to the semi-finals of the Len and Julia Newman Trophy after both secured 4-1 wins on Saturday.
Llanilar proved too strong for visitors Padarn United on the day and underlined their authority with two unanswered goals in the first half, Morgan Ashton opening their account on 10 minutes and fellow 17-year-old Tomos Evans doubling their tally midway through the half.
Ashton bagged his brace early in the second stanza with Leon Millward making it 4-0 on 70 minutes.
Jake Bush netted a late consolation for the visitors.
Borth United were also good value for their win at Talybont after taking the game by the scruff of its neck with first half goals by Callum Lewis and Kenneth Dzah, who bagged his brace in the second half.
Alex Evola netted a fourth for Borth with Ioan Joshep hitting back for the hosts.