BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United have earned a home tie against Llandrindod Wells in the quarter-finals of the CWFA Senior Cup following a convincing 3-0 victory over Forden United on Saturday.
The Magpies made their intentions clear early on, with Joe Soar rising highest to head home the opener in the 20th minute. Ten minutes later, Ossian Owen delivered a pinpoint ball into the danger zone for George Sutherns — the club’s October Player of the Month — who calmly slotted in their second.
The result was sealed after the break when Williams Jones found the bottom corner with a composed finish, following excellent build-up play from Toby Cleaver. The win capped a dominant performance and secured Barmouth’s place in the last eight.
CWFA Senior Cup Quarter-Final Draw:
- Barmouth & Dyffryn United v Llandrindod Wells
- Newtown v Ffostrasol
- Caersws v Guilsfield
- Llanidloes Town / Tywyn Bryncrug v Dyffryn Banw / Four Crosse
