TRAWSFYNYDD’S Mared Griffiths has joined Sunderland Women on loan until the end of the 2025/26 season, marking her first spell away from Manchester United.
The 18‑year‑old midfielder signed her maiden professional contract with United last summer and now heads to the north‑east in search of regular senior minutes.
A former Coleg Meirion‑Dwyfor student, Griffiths made a stunning senior debut for United aged 17, coming on as a late substitute in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and scoring twice to announce herself in style.
Her rapid rise continued on the international stage. She made her Wales senior debut just two weeks after her club bow and has already earned four caps.
Her first Cymru goal arrived in October at Cardiff City Stadium, where she marked her first senior start with a memorable strike. With Wales trailing 1–0 to Australia, Griffiths reacted quickest to a loose ball and fired a first‑time effort into the far corner, delighting more than 11,000 supporters.
This season she has been named in several Manchester United matchday squads by Marc Skinner, but competition for midfield places has been fierce. A loan move now offers the chance for consistent game time in WSL2, where Sunderland currently sit eighth in the 12‑team division, led by Charlton Athletic.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.