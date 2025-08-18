LLANUWCHLLYN Reserves made it two wins out of two in the North East Wales Reserves Division One but were made to sweat on both occasions.
Follwing their 2-1 win against Corwen Reserves in midweek, Llan saw off Llay Welfare Reserves 2-0 on Friday evening in another ‘home’ match which had to be switched to Bala’s Maes Tegid ground because of a clash with Sioe Llanuwchllyn.
Both sides made a solid start with decent build-up play and quick passing but the defences held firm.
Momentum began to swing Llan’s way as the half wore on with half chances falling to Ilan Tudor and Joe Williams, before Elis Jones gave them the lead after the initial attempt by Cadog Edwards had been blocked.
Llan were now in control but were denied a second goal, Jones’ effort ruled out for offside.
They went on to dominate the second half with slick passing which led to several chances.
The pressure told on the hour when Joe Williams, in his first game in two years, powered an effort into the back of the net after good work by Guto Edwards on his first start for the club.
Llan’s young side continued to press in search of more goals with the Llay players on their knees.
On a different night it could have ended six or seven nil with home keeper Hari Jones having very little to do.
Two wins on the bounce has set the bar for this young team and they will look to make more progress when they head to Connah’s Quay Town on Friday, 29 August.
Town have also won their opening two games of the season.
They kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win at Mynydd Isa Reserves before sealing a comfortable 4-1 win against visitors Corwen Reserves on Saturday.
