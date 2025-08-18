Bethesda Athletic 0 Porthmadog 3
Ardal League North West
ON a sweltering August afternoon, the picturesque Parc Meurig provided the backdrop to an absorbing league encounter between two of North Wales football’s sleeping giants, writes Treflyn Jones.
Port got off to a quick start as they dominated possession for the opening eight minutes without creating any clear chances.
However, it was Bethesda who came close to scoring in the 11th minute when visiting custodian Josh Cooke had to be quick-witted to block a close range effort.
Thereafter Bethesda were to create several promising counter-attacking moves which were often prompted by the dangerous Joe Todd.
Port also looked dangerous on the break and Sam Reynolds came desperately close to opening the scoring when he stole a march on two defenders before seemingly rolling the ball into an empty net with keeper Gethin Hughes all at sea.
However, one of Pesda’s defenders recovered well to produce a splendid goal-line clearance.
Then, at the other end, the Port defenders had to employ the utmost urgency to clear the danger after a defensive header had ricocheted off a fellow defender’s back.
On 32 minutes, Port at last opened the scoring when a defence-splitting pass from centre-back Gruff Ellis arrived at the feet of Rhys Alun who chipped the ball confidently over the keeper at the end of a strong run. 1-0 to Port.
Eight minutes later, Port doubled their account when the same player netted again following a superb move involving Jonny Bravo and Sam Reynolds.
Port now seemed to have a real strangle-hold on the match after weathering a few mini-storms and came very close to increasing their lead when a 25-yard piledriver from Cai Jones brought out the very best in goalkeeper Gethin Hughes.
Port were determined to add to their tally and this they achieved four minutes into added time at the end of the first period.
A terrific run by Sam Reynolds enabled himself to find Jonny Bravo in a modicum of space in the box and the busy striker rounded things off by calmly tapping the ball past the onrushing keeper to give Port a commanding 3-0 lead before trudging off to enjoy a well-earned Earl Grey.
After the interval, the game seemed to settle into a rather dour midfield struggle although Port created slightly more chances than their opponents and Pesda’s defence had to be vigilant to block a shot by Bravo after good work by substitute Jack Gibney and Bethesda’s keeper pulled off a fingertip save to prevent Rhys Alun from scoring.
Things got a bit tetchy and physical as the half wore on and as the players understandably tired in the heat and the referee brandished a straight red card at Pesda’s Tomos Hughes on 70 minutes for seemingly aiming an injudicious head-butt at Port’s Bravo.
Port kept their composure and saw the game out although both John Littlemore and Rhys Alun came close to extending the lead still further.
This was a very good win against a good team who will cause many problems to future visitors to Parc Meurig.
Four wins from four games and a solid start to put it mildly.
Next Saturday, Port will travel to Llandudno Amateurs for a Welsh Cup Second Qualifying Round tussle with a 2pm kick off.
Comments
