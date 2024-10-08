Cardiff Met 1 Caernarfon Town 2
JD Cymru Premier
CAERNARFON Town’s excellent run of form continued in the capital on Saturday as they came from behind to defeat third placed Cardiff Met.
The match could not have started much better for the hosts, as they went ahead inside two minutes, Lewis Rees finding the net with a long range curler that deceived the Town defence and goalkeeper.
To their credit, Caernarfon refused to let the early setback affect their gameplan and, after an even opening 10 minutes, they dominated for long periods thereafter.
Danny Gosset went close to an equaliser in the eleventh minute but his effort from 22 yards was deflected for a corner.
Town stopper McMullen did well to keep an Elliot Evans effort out two minutes later whilst, at the other end, Faux threatened for the visitors when he cut in from the right but his left foot effort from the edge of the area sailed over the target.
Caernarfon were well on top as they searched for an equaliser and it should have arrived in the 33rd minute, after Lloyd met a Ryan Sears cross and headed the ball across the goal, where Mendes somehow failed to score from two yards at the far post.
The Cofis got their leveller five minutes later after good work between Faux and Matty Jones, the latter crossing into the six yard area, where Louis Lloyd rose to cushion head the ball past a stranded Alex Lang.
Lloyd put Caernarfon ahead 11 minutes into the second half and this time it was Clarke who set him up.
The striker gathered the ball in midfield and threaded a pass to Lloyd on the right flank.
Lloyd showed his marker a clean pair of heels on the way into the Met area and he confidently struck the ball past the advancing Lang.
It was the least the Cofis deserved after dominating play and they had opportunities to extend their lead, notably when Lang did well to rush off his line and thwart Clarke.
McMullan came to Town’s rescue in the 71st minute when he flung himself low and to his right to keep the ball out of his net after a deflection off Phil Mooney.
Caernarfon seemed comfortable as they held out for a vital victory and Lloyd, who now has four league goals this season, nearly clinched his hat-trick late on but narrowly failed to make proper contact with the ball whilst in a promising position.
Caernarfon’s Sam Downey and Met’s CJ Craven were shown the red card in the dying seconds of the match for a scuffle on the edge of the Caernarfon area.