PENCADER United made it 12 wins in 12 outings to take another step towards clinching the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division Two title on Saturday.
They ran out 4-1 at Aberporth after making a flying start against the Airmen with a couple of goals by Morgan Mably goal inside 11 minutes.
The hosts missed a penalty early in the second half but clawed one back moments later through Mathew Storer.
The Kites picked up the pace and were rewarded when Mably used his pace to beat the defence and run the ball into the net to notch his hat-trick.
The game was put out of Aberporth’s reach when a well struck shot from Steff Jones made it 4-1 in stoppage time.
Maesglas were 3-1 winners at Felinfach Reserves who took an early lead through Dafydd Evans.
The visitors, who moved above Felinfach to fourth spot, hit back through Richard Croshaw and Louis Harding before the break.
Dan James missed a penalty just after the hour for the hosts as they pushed to get back on level terms but the result was put beyond doubt when Marcus Dean netted Maesglas’ third in the closing stages.
In Division One, Llandysul ended a nine- game streak without a league win with a 3-0 victory against visitors New Quay thanks to quick-fire goals midway through the second half by Thomas Fayers, Bartosz Kasperski and Owen Jones.
Elis Jones’ third minute strike sealed Crannog’s 1-0 home win against Crymych in the other game played.
An early goal also decided the outcome of the Division Three clash between Crannog Reserves and Felinfach Thirds, Owen Williams netting for the visitors.
Cardigan Town were in fine goalscoring form as the saw off hosts Bargod Rangers 6-1 in the Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup.
Luke Doherty was their star man with a five-goal haul, which included a hat-trick of penalties, with Dean Thomas also on the scoresheet. Jac Griffiths replied for Rangers.
Llechryd won by the odd goal in seven against Llanboidy, thanks to Hari Thomas (2), Jack Everton and Cory Leonard-Davies. Frazer Wyatt, Jac Haley and Gethin Scourfield hit back for the visitors.