BOW Street FC has announced that former Leeds United and Wales midfielder Matty Jones will attend the club’s popular annual Junior Festival this weekend.
Jones, who is currently the FA Wales Under-21 head coach, is no stranger to Cae Piod, having attended the tournament on previous occasions. This year, however, he will headline the event’s VIP section and is expected to spend time meeting young players, families and supporters, posing for photographs and chatting with attendees throughout the weekend.
The festival, now in its 22nd year, will take place on July 11 and 12 and has grown into one of the most prestigious and successful junior football tournaments in Wales since its launch in 2003.
Bow Street FC is once again partnering with Castell Howell Foods, one of the UK’s leading independent food wholesalers, which is sponsoring the event for the sixth consecutive year.
Organised by the Ardal North East League club, the tournament will be staged across 12 pitches at Cae Piod and is expected to attract around 130 teams competing in nine categories.
Teams will travel from across Wales, including Gwynedd and Cardiff, to take part. Saturday’s action will feature Under-6, Under-7, Under-9 and Under-11 competitions, while Under-13 and Under-15 events will be held on Sunday. Four dedicated girls’ tournaments – at Under-9, Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 level – will also take place on Sunday.
Tournament organiser Amlyn Ifans said preparations were progressing well and thanked clubs across Wales for their continued support.
“We are very proud that this tournament continues to go from strength to strength,” he said. “Again, this year promises to be a very successful event.”
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