Mike Peters will perform in the stadium bowl ahead of kick off at tonight's European Qualifier against Türkiye in Cardiff.
The sold out match kicks off at 7.45pm and fans are encouraged to be in their seats to watch The Alarm frontman perform at 7:15pm.
Peters will sing ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’, a favourite song of The Red Wall.
Other entertainment at Cardiff City Stadium includes the following:
Canton Stand – Spirit of ’58 Stage: Bwncath and DJ Gareth Hopkins
Canton Stand Bowl: The Barry Horns
Ninian Stand – Gary Speed Stage: DJ Katie Owen
Family Stand – Family Stage: DJ Kay Russant
Family Stand Dancers: Performing Arts Academy Wales
Pre-match in the Stadium Bowl: National Anthem, stadium lightshow and Zombie Nation
Gates are open at 5:45pm and there’s plenty going on to keep you entertained when you arrive early.