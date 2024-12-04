TWO Grŵp Llandrillo Menai students helped Welsh Colleges beat England 6-1, their best ever win against English Colleges Football Association.
Morgan Davies and Osian Morris were part of Marc Lloyd Williams’ team that made history.
Morgan, from Caernarfon, studies Level 3 Applied Law and Business Studies at Coleg Menai in Bangor, while Blaenau Ffestiniog’s Osian, who was making his debut for Welsh Colleges, is in the first year of Level 3 Engineering at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor in Dolgellau.
Welsh Colleges manager Marc Lloyd Williams, sport programme leader and football Academi co-ordinator at Coleg Menai, described the victory as “an emphatic and outstanding result”.
He said: “One of the lads was injured the day before so we had to change formation just before the team meeting, and had to play differently to how we’d trained the day before, therefore credit to the players as they took onboard the new tactical information instantly.
“We went a goal down after four minutes, but once the lads got to grips with what they had to do, they executed the game plan very well.
“Morgan and Osian both did well. Morgan did his job effectively sitting in front of the two centre-backs, and Osian worked tirelessly up front and assisted for the third goal.
“Each and every player was fantastic on the day and have now set their own standards.
“Both Morgan and Osian have now put themselves firmly in contention to represent Wales Schools under-18s in the New Year.”
Caleb Demery (Gower College) scored five goals in the win over ECFA at Cardiff Metropolitan’s Cyncoed Campus Stadium, with Jack Jones (Coleg y Cymoedd) also on target.
Morgan and Osian have again been selected for Welsh Colleges’ next match, against England Independent Schools at St George’s Park in Staffordshire on Wednesday, 18 December.
They both play for Coleg Menai and Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s joint academy team in the ECFA Premier League.