DOLGELLAU secured a place in the next round of the FAW Amateur Trophy with a solid display at Welshpool on Thursday evening, sealed by a goal in each half from Osian Morris on his first senior start in competitive football.
Dolgellau controlled the majority of possession and, as the game went on, they moved the ball well and created several openings.
Welshpool broke with purpose and managed a few moments themselves drawing a couple of saves from Rhys Williams and keeping the Dol back four on alert.
The first goal came through good play down the left with Dennis Bates bursting into the left channel, latching onto a clipped ball, which was then crossed in for Morris to bustle onto and roll into an empty net.
A couple of shots from Rob Evans and a header from Gerwyn Williams were Dol's next best efforts on goal in the first half.
With the game in the balance, the visitors were eager to put the game to bed and the second goal finally game with Ed Powl-Jones carrying the ball down the left hand side and placing a perfectly weighted cross for Morris to slot home.
More chances fell to Paul Lewis and Williams, and despite some late set picees for the home side, Dol looked the likeliest to add to their tally.