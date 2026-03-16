STEFFAN Toplis continued his electric form with another brace, taking his tally to 14 goals in nine matches as Nefyn surged to the top of the North Wales Coast West Premier Division on Saturday.
An eighth straight league win — and a performance full of authority — nudged them past Menai Bridge Tigers on goal difference.
At Gloddfa Glai, Nefyn wasted no time stamping control on a lively clash with Talysarn Celts.
Their breakthrough came on 22 minutes when Ifan Jones finished confidently from a Toplis pass after sustained pressure and tireless harrying by Tomi Jones‑Evans.
Nefyn’s grip tightened just before half-time. Toplis struck his first of the afternoon — Jones‑Evans again the provider — giving the visitors a deserved 2–0 cushion and full momentum heading into the break.
Talysarn revived hopes late on when Gethin Jones pulled one back in the 82nd minute, ending Nefyn’s remarkable 750‑minute shutout in the league. The Celts pressed hard for an equaliser, but Nefyn held firm.
Elsewhere, Penrhyndeudraeth slipped to a second successive defeat, beaten 2–1 at Llanrug United despite a late effort from Reece Evans.
Blaenau Ffestiniog produced the comeback of the weekend, overturning an early two‑goal deficit to hammer Llannerch‑y‑Medd 7–2, with goals by wan Jones (2), Mabon Owen, Gethin Roberts, Aaorn Jones, Owain Jones-Owen and Ceri Roberts.
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