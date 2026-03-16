PWLLHELI were denied all three points by a dramatic stoppage‑time equaliser as they were held to a 2–2 draw by Lock Stock North Ardal West high‑flyers Llay Welfare.
After a goalless first half, the contest burst into life when Deio Williams put the hosts ahead just four minutes after the restart. It was a third goal in as many games for the 18‑year‑old, who has made an instant impact since joining from Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs a few weeks ago.
Fourth‑placed Llay hit back before the hour mark through Lewis Fearns.
Pwllheli continued to push, and looked to have snatched a deserved winner deep into added time when 17‑year‑old Hari Lambe struck after combining well with Cian Pritchard.
But the late drama wasn’t over. Almost straight from the restart, Llay surged forward and Fearns struck again, his second of the afternoon, to break home hearts.
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