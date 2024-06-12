NEFYN United Juniors held their annual award presentations at at The Lion, Tudweiliog at the end of a successful season.
The winners were:
Under 11s: coaches’ player - Jack Roberts; top scorer - Sionyn Jackson; players’ player - Rhodri Evans; most promising player - Gethin Jones-Parry; most committed player - Celyn Griffith-Thomas.
Under 10/11 Dragon - coaches’ player - Elis Llyfnwy; players’ player - Harri Griffiths; most promising player - George Cowley.
Under 13s: coaches’ player - Sion Owen; top scorer - Elis Gwylym Williams ; players’ player - Elis Gwylym Williams; most promising player - Iago Owen; top assister - Jac Jones; most consistent player - Mabon Williams.
Under 15s: coaches’ player - Moi Griffiths; top scorer - Deio Rhys Jones; players’ player - Sion Gilbert; young player - Tyler Chidley; most promising player - Osian Jones.
The under 12s and under 11s were also congratulated on winning tournaments at Talysarn and Pwllheli respectively.