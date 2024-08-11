BALA Town had to settle for a point as they kicked off their JD Cymru Premier campaign after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Barry Town.
Both sides enjoyed spells of control in what was a closely-fought contest at Jenner Park with both sides feeling that they could have taken the three points
Bala boss Colin Caton said: “I thought we started really slow and Barry came out of the blocks really well.
“I thought they bossed the first 25 to 30 minutes when they scored and had a goal disallowed as well.
“And then for 15 minutes before half time we came into the game and we gained momentum.
“Second half we did really well. We forced the penalty and just as the game went on I thought we were going to go on to win it.
“But it was a tough, tough game and it’s a really difficult place to come and we’ve come here with five or six players missing and four of those would have started the game.”
He added: “It was a good point on the road. Could it have been worse? I’m not too sure I thought we totally deserved the point.”
“But they might feel harshly done by and think that they could have won it”
The hosts took an early grip on proceedings with Kayne McLaggon’s header ruled out for offside seconds after Evan Press had rattled the bar with a long-range effort.
They continued to press and were rewarded with their first goal of the campaign, Ollie Hulbert put through on goal to slot the ball under Bala keeper Joel Torrance.
The hosts deserved their lead and went close again when McLaggon’s free header sailed over the bar.
The Lakeiders gradually grew win into the contest and the woodwork came to Barry’s rescue on 39 minutes when Louis Robles saw his free kick cannon off the bar.
Bala were more of an attacking force after the break but survived an early scare when McLaggon ran on to a near post cross but his effort crashed into the sidenetting.
Caton’s charges were building momentum and were given the opportunity to level matters when Osebi Abadaki was upended in the box by Ben Williams-Margetson and George Newell made no mistake from the spot.
Torrance pulled off a terrific save to keep out Eliot Richards’ well-struck effort which seemed destined for the top corner before Bala went close with Abadaki denied by keeper Liam Armstrong after a clever one-two and Robles having an effort ruled out for offside.
But the visitors could have won it in the closing stages with Hulbert blazing an effort over the bar from a good position and forcing Torrance into another fine save with long range piledriver.