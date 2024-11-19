NEFYN United won their third North Wales Coast West Premier League fixture on the bounce with a 4-2 victory at Llanerch-y-Medd.
There was little to choose between the two team at the break with the islanders’ Callum Roberts cancelling out Tomi Evans’ opener for the Penwaig.
Gethin Trenholme and Tomos Davies put the visitors in control in the second half but Llan hit back again with an Arden Gisbourne penalty.
The result was still in the balance until Nefyn substitute Tristan Harrison netted a stoppage time fourth.
Penrhyndeudraeth were on the wrong end of a 7-3 scoreline at Llanberis after a dominant first half by the Darans.
The Padarn Road host led 5-1 at the break through Alan Owen (2), Aeron Williams, Peter Mansoor and Dion Owen. Elis Pu netted for the Cocklemen but their slim chance of a comeback was dented when Mansoor bagged his brace early in the second half.
Credit to Pen the came roaring back with strikes by Cai Henshaw and Harri Davies but Llanberis had the final say, substitute Guto Llywelyn firing in their seventh in the closing stages.
Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs extended their unbeaten run to nine games in Division One with a 3-1 win at Amlwch Town who took the lead through Finn Cusick.
Stung into action, the league leaders hit back through Sion Roberts, Iwan Jones and Owain Jones-Owen.