NEFYN United extended their unbeaten run to seven games in the North Wales Coast West Premier League with a comfortable 4-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Aberffraw.
The islanders only have one point to their name in 14 outings and they never looked like adding to their tally on Saturday.
Tomi Evans gave the Penwaig the lead on 18 minutes with Josh Piper doubling their tally midway through the first half.
They continued to dominate after the break and were rewarded with goals by Gethin Trenholme and Iwan Moore.
Nefyn trail new leaders Cemaes Bay by nine points but they do have a game in hand.
Penrhyndeudraeth had to settle for a point against visitors Glantraeth who came into the game on the back of four defeats in the league.
The islanders took the lead through Andrew Clarke on 22 minutes and the hosts were dealt a further blow when Meilir Edwards was red carded early in the second half.
The Cocklemen were missing a few regulars with under 17s team players Efan Anwyl, Owain Williams, Morgan Roberts, Aron Wilson and Iwan Edwards drafted into the squad having already played a game in the morning.
But they rallied and netted a deserved equaliser through Gwion Davies with 15 minutes remaining.
They pushed for a winner but Glantraeth held on.
Llanystumdwy suffered a bad day at the office, losing 6-0 at third places Boded, Thomas Kelly, Dylan Griffith, Casey Boylan, Cian Owen (2) and Osian Cai Williams the scorers.
With Bethesda Athletic not in action, Cemaes Bay took over at the top following their 4-3 win at Llanerch-y-Medd, Luke McGivern with the stoppage time winner.
Goals by Jake Calley-Thomas, Shaun Roberts (2), Ywain Jones, and Jonathan Sadler secured Llanrug United’s 5-0 win at Mynydd Llandegai and the match between Pentraeth and Talysarn Celts finished in a 2-2 draw.