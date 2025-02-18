THERE wasn’t much joy for the area’s clubs in the North Wales Coast West Premier over the weekend.
Nefyn United did manage to pick up a draw following a goalless draw at Llanrug United but Penrhyndeudraeth and Llanystumdy both suffered defeats.
Goals by Ieuan Lloyd, Dion Jones, Marc Evans and Asa Thomas saw Gwalchmai to a 4-1 win against the visiting Penrhyndeudraeth side, Cian Pritchard with the reply for the Cocklemen.
And Llanystumdwy were beaten 5-3 at Talysarn Celts on Friday evening.
The Celts led 5-0 with goals by Glyn Hughes-Thomas (2), Luke Baum, Jac Jones, Gethin Jones before Llan clicked into gear with late strikes by Arwyn Jones, Owen Pritchard and Guto Griffith.
Cemaes Bay moved four points clear at the top following their 3-0 win against Mynydd Llandegai, Iolo Hughes, Luke McGivern and Ryan Folksman with the goals whilst Bethesda Athletic lost ground after losing out by the odd goal in seven at Llanerch-y-Medd, Arden Gisbourne, who had already scored from the penalty spot, with a late winner for the islanders.
Casey Boylan and Justin Williams found the back of the net as Boded ran out 2-0 winners at Aberffraw whilst Andrew Clarke notched a hat-trick for Glantraeth as they ran out 6-0 winners against fellow strugglers Pentraeth. Ashley Davies, Steven Jones and Arwel Williams also scored for Glantraeth.
Benjamin Jones netted the winner for Llanberis after a close game against local rivals Bontnewydd which ended 2-1.
In Division One, Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs maintained their one point lead at the top of the table, Cai Price’s goal in the closing stages sealing a big win for the Cae Clyd side at Llanfairpwll.
Other Division One results: Amlwch Town 0 Caergybi 3; Holyhead Town 5 Deiniolen 3; Gaerwen 3 Valley Seniors 1; CPD Cefni 2 Llangoed & District 4; Bethesda Rovers 1 Mountain Rangers 2.