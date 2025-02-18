Cemaes Bay moved four points clear at the top following their 3-0 win against Mynydd Llandegai, Iolo Hughes, Luke McGivern and Ryan Folksman with the goals whilst Bethesda Athletic lost ground after losing out by the odd goal in seven at Llanerch-y-Medd, Arden Gisbourne, who had already scored from the penalty spot, with a late winner for the islanders.