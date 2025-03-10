NEFYN United are up to third in the North Wales Coast West Premier League following their 6-1 hammering of Bontnewydd on Saturday.
They trail leaders Cemaes Bay by nine points with a couple of games in hand but Bethesda Athletic, in second place, are in the driving seat five points adrift of the pacesetters with five games in hand.
Bontnewydd are struggling for form and had lost seven games going into Saturday’s encounter at Cae Stanley and the Penwaig took full advantage to run out comfortable winners.
After a slow start, goals by Rhys Williams and Tomi Evans gave them a two-goal buffer at the break and they kept their foot on the throttle after the turnaround with Williams going on to complete his hat-trick before the hour mark.
Evans bagged his brace on 68 minutes as the visitors continued to dominate but credit to Bont they netted a consolation through Luke Phillips with five minutes remaining.
But there was still time for Nefyn to cap a fine team performance with a sixth goal in stoppage time by substitute Owain Paramore.
There were also plenty of goals at Meurig Park as Bethesda Athletic saw off Penrhyndeudraeth 5-0 with five different goalscorers, Corey Lundstram, CianWilliams, Jamie Roberts, Dean Redmond and Joseph Todd.
Llanystumdwy won by the odd goal in five against visitors Llanerch-y-Medd thanks to Tomos Williams, Guto Gwenallt and Arwyn Jones. Arden Gisbourne replied with a couple of goals for the islanders.
Goals by Peter Mansoor (3), Dion Owen and Huw Owen saw Llanberis to a 5-0 win against visitors Aberffraw whilst Llanrug United won 2-1 at Glantraeth.
The Eithin Duon side made a bright start with early goals by Owain Jones and Joshua Evans before Ashley Davies pulled one back for the Anglesey side on the stroke of half time.
There was plenty of attacking intent by both sides in the second half but no more goals.
It was honours even at 3-3 in the other match played between Gwalchmai and Talysarn Celts.
Dion Jones (2) and Asa Thomas scored for the islanders with Joshua Williams and Glyn-Hughes Thomas firing back for the Celts.