DOLGELLAU Athletic’s Osian Morris is certainly enjoying his football at the moment having been named the Wasps’ player of the month for November and receiving a call up to the Welsh College’s squad.
The talented 16-year-old Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor student from Blaenau Ffestiniog and Coleg Menai student Morgan Davies from Caernarfon starred in Welsh Colleges’ recent 6-1 win against their English counterparts.
On receiving the award Osian said: “I'm proud to win player of the month.
“This month has been great for the team and for me personally too.
“Difficult games coming up again this month and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Dolgellau manager Rob Evans said: “It’s a tremendous achievement for Osian, especially in his first year of college, and I'm sure we all agree that it's thoroughly deserved.
“It’s bitter sweet that Guto (Pugh) wasn't as successful in the trials, as it would have been just as deserved in my opinion, but still, it's excellent how both were considered.
“The club and our supporters should be very proud that we've been able to attract, and produce, so many young talented players.
“For the club to be trusted with such players is a true reflection where Dolgellau AAFC stands today.
He added: “Since playing in the third tier post Covid, the young men we have, and had, have played a huge part and are continuing to do so.
“It's a pleasure to be a small part of their inevitable success, and I applaud all of the club and our players who help the youth through and make the new signings feel welcome.
“A very proud moment for Osian and his family and the area as a whole. It's brilliant to see.”