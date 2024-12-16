Llannefydd 4 Porthmadog 0
Ardal North West
“WHAT’S up with your lot then? Altitude sickness?.....ha, ha, ha…!” enquired a very humorous gentleman from the ever-so-friendly Llannefydd as Port were getting hammered, writes Treflyn Jones.
What happened today? Well, basically, Llannefydd wanted it that little bit more and their victory was merited.
Port, on the other hand, were largely ineffective and also got their just desserts.
The writing was on the wall perhaps as early as the sixth minute when Sam Jones sent in a good shot from distance which was safely gathered low down by Farebrother and the same player was involved in a goalmouth scramble which was cleared to safety.
During this period, Port mounted some neat looking attacks with patient and accurate build-up often prompted by the classy- as- ever Josh Banks.
However, there was little or no end product and Llan keeper Dylan Jones had not one serious save to make all game long.
It was little surprise when Llan took the lead on 16 minutes although the manner of it was pretty sickening from a defensive point of view.
Farebrother was presented with a somewhat mis-directed back pass and in his effort to retrieve it, he slipped on the greasy turf and Sam Jones tapped home into an unguarded net.
What a soft, soft goal!
Port continued to persevere with their passing game and tried to exploit the width of a narrow-looking pitch.
On 25 minutes, a glancing header by Sion Williams drifted just wide of the upright and Port were awarded a string of corner kicks as they seemed to settle just a bit.
On 40 minutes , there occurred what might have been a turning point in the match when Port`s Ashley Owen headed home after a deep cross had been headed back into the danger zone.
The linesman, however, whose eyesight is powered by pure kryptonite, ruled the ‘goal’ out for off-side.
Port supporters were naturally left to imagine what impact this header would have had were it not for such a painfully marginal decision to go against them.
On 45 minutes, Port mounted another attack with everybody pushing forward and you just know what`s coming next.
The attack broke down and a long pass arrived at the feet of Llion Morris who ran from just inside his own half before calmly guiding the ball past Farebrother and into the net via the inside of the post to the unbridled joy of the Llannefydd faithful and 2-0 it remained at the interval.
Port made a couple of substitutions after the break in an attempt to turn the tide but the resolute Llan defence was in no mood to yield their hard-earned lead.
Port huffed and puffed but just could not find a route to goal.
The hosts were also very threatening in attack especially on the break and Farebrother did well to punch away a very dangerous cross to the far post.
At the other end, Danny Brookwell (so often our saviour) was heavily marked throughout and saw two firm left-footers deflected over the bar as Port continued to fight for an equalizer and Rhys Alun sent a powerful shot straight into Dylan Jones` grateful arms.
With full time looming, Llan put the game beyond Port with their second breakaway goal as Tom Jones exploited some pretty ragged defending.
Then, two minutes into injury time, substitute Emyr Williams wrapped up a glorious afternoon for Llannefydd with a very well-taken goal from a tight angle to wrap up a tidy move.
The score-board does not lie but there were a few concerning aspects for Port especially from a defensive perspective.
Moreover, Port should be able to adapt better to difficult conditions.
After all, they are not top of the league for nothing. Discuss! Come to think of it, they could wear a longer stud for starters.
Llongyfarchiadau i chi, Lannefydd. Aethom adref yn crio ond cawn weld pwy fydd yn crio ar Y Traeth!
Starting next Saturday afternoon, Port need to re-kindle their belief when they welcome Felinheli to Y Traeth.