CAERNARFON Town manager Richard Davies has added two more new faces to his squad as their preparations for their first European adventure gather pace.
Midfielder Paulo Mendes returns for a second spell at the Carling Oval along with attacker Matty Hill as the Cofis bolster their squad ahead ahead of their match against Northern Ireland outfit Crusaders in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League at Bangor City’s Nantporth on Thursday, 11 July.
Davies, who attended the draw at UEFA HQ earlier this month, has already strengthened the Canaries’ squad with the arrival of defender Ryan Sears and midfielder Matty Jones from Newtown and experienced midfielder Sam Downey from Colwyn Bay.
Mendes first signed for the Cofis during the summer of 2020 and he starred in our team that reached the final of the European Play-offs.
The 30-year-old left for Connah’s Quay Nomads in 2021 and was with Bala Town last season.
He said: “Thank you for having me back and its a pleasure to be here again.
“Unfortunately when I signed it was the pandemic (Covid) year, so we weren’t able to have the fans (Cofi Army) besides us, but that is over now and this year I’ll be able to see them in action playing for them.
“Hopefully it will be a great season and I’m here to help the team achieve great things.
“I will see you guys very soon and I can’t wait to get it started.
Matty Hill joins Caernarfon after a spell with Colwyn Bay.
He is a right winger who can also play up front and played for Ruthin Town before moving to Colwyn Bay in 2022/23, where he scored 15 goals in 27 league matches as the Seagulls clinched the Cymru North title.
He went on to score five goals in 27 Cymru Premier League matches last season and he is now looking forward to a new challenge with the Cofis.
He said: “I’m happy to have signed for such a great club.
Playing in front of the Cofi Army every week will be special and us lads will be looking to give them something to cheer about.
“It will be an exciting year for everyone involved and hopefully I can help to push this team further.
I’m looking forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get started!“