Aberaeron 76 Whitland 15
Division 2 West – WRU League
ABERAERON produced a clinical, business‑like performance at Parc Drefach, running in 12 tries in a dominant display that showcased their growing confidence as the league season reaches its decisive stage, writes Arwyn Sychpant.
The hosts burst out of the blocks, surging into a 26–0 lead inside the opening quarter. Full‑back Morgan Llewelyn struck twice in quick succession, while Geth Jenkins and scrum‑half Rhodri Thomas also crossed as Aberaeron’s tempo, accuracy and support play overwhelmed Whitland.
Whitland hit back with two well‑taken tries from their wingers after brief defensive lapses, reminding Aberaeron that any drop in concentration could be punished. The response was swift: further scores from Wil Stone and Rhodri Jenkins — who converted both — re‑established control. Aberaeron went into half‑time 40–10 ahead, fully deserving of their advantage.
The visitors began the second half strongly, enjoying their best spell of possession and forcing Aberaeron into sustained defence for the first time. But once the home side regained the ball, their handling and interplay reignited the scoring. Six more tries followed, three converted by Jenkins.
Both Morgan Llewelyn and Rhodri Thomas completed hat‑tricks, with Thomas delivering a superb all‑round performance that earned him Man of the Match. Stone added his second, Dyfrig Dafis finished the move of the game before later adding another, and Steffan ‘Bwtch’ Jones crossed in the corner to round off the tally. Whitland claimed a late consolation, but it barely dented Aberaeron’s authority.
The squad and coaching team will take huge satisfaction from another emphatic showing — a reminder of how far the side has progressed since September. Their commanding league position is one few would have predicted at the season’s outset.
Attention now turns to a pivotal three‑match run against the division’s top two sides.
It begins next week at Parc Drefach against Carmarthen Athletic, with the Gwylanod also meeting the Athletic Druids in a top‑of‑the‑table Llanelli & District League clash.
Two challenging away fixtures follow — Carmarthen Athletic again, then Loughor. Victory in even one of these encounters would put promotion to Division 1 West firmly within reach.
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