PENRHYNCOCH remain unbeaten on home turf since October following a 0-0 draw with Buckley Town at Cae Baker on Saturday – only the third goalless stalemate in the JD Cymru North this season.
It was a scrappy encounter in tricky conditions, with Penrhyncoch substitute Elliott Jones sent off in stoppage time for a second bookable offence.
The Roosters, who were scheduled to host Caersws on Tuesday evening, have slipped to 13th in the table, but are three points above the relegation zone with three games in hand over 14th-place Ruthin Town.
Colwyn Bay have taken over at the top of the table after Dan Atkins’ stoppage-time strike secured a 2-1 comeback win at Caersws.
All of the goals came in the final third of the game, with Caersws opening the scoring on 71 minutes when Rhys Hesden raced through on goal and calmly slotted past Rhys Williams. Bay were behind for just seven minutes though as Sol Forde tapped in from close range.
It looked as though the points would be shared in Powys, but substitute Atkins popped up in the 97th minute to prod home from a header back across goal and snatch victory for the visitors.
Bay are now two points ahead of second-place Airbus, but the Wingmakers have a game in hand.
Haci Ozlu scored twice as Gresford Athletic moved six points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-1 win away at Llay Miners Welfare.
Ozlu opened the scoring from the penalty spot two minutes before half-time after he had been brought down in the box by Welfare goalkeeper Henry Green, while the forward doubled the advantage in the 70th minute with a clinical finish.
Paul Johnson added a third goal four minutes later with a shot on the turn, before Jonathan Collo’s fourth goal in six games got Welfare on the scoresheet shortly after.
Yet it proved little more than a consolation for the division’s bottom side, while Ozlu missed the chance to complete a hat-trick in stoppage time when he was again fouled in the box but this time saw his penalty saved by Green.