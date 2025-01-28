PENRHYNDEUDRAETH are through to the next round of the Snowdonia Fire & Security Cup after a comfortable 3-0 win against Talysarn Celts on Saturday.
After a closely-fought opening 45 minutes, Gwion Davies gave the Cocklemen a lift when he broke the deadlock on the stroke of half time.
Cian Pritchard doubled their tally just before the hour mark and bagged his brace in the closing stages to seal the same 3-0 result as at the end of the North Wales Coast West Premier League encounter between the two sides at Maes y Parc seven days earlier.
Nefyn United won by the same scoreline in the other tie played on the day, 3-0 winners against local rivals Llanystumdwy with all the goals scored right at the death after Stumdwy’s Iwan Richards was given his marching orders on 88 minutes after picking up a second caution.
Josh Piper gave the Penwaig the lead moments later before Tomi Evans put the result to bed with a couple of goals in stoppage time.
Blaenau FFestiniog returned to the top of the North Wales Coast West Division One League table with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Bethesda Rovers, Iwan Jones with the all-important goal on the stroke of half time.
Other results: Cefni 1 Caergybi 7; Gaerwen 3 Amlwch Town 1; Deiniolen 4 Llangoes & District 0; Valley Seniors 0 Mountain Rangers 1.