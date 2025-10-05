PENRHYNDEUDRAETH are through to the third round of the Dragon Signs Amateur Trophy after a battling performance to run out penalty shoot-out winners at Llanfair United on Saturday.
With Dolgellau Athletic’s scheduled fixture at Llandudno Amateurs and Llanwucllyn’s home tie against Llanrwst United falling foul to the weather, Llanfair’s Mount Field pitch was deemed playable.
And the Cocklemen took full advantage to claim a big scalp against tier three Ardal League North East opponents.
The home side thought they were on to a good thing when they opened up a two-goal lead by the half hour, Joshua Astley bagging a first-half brace.
Cian Pritchard reduced the deficit on the stroke of half time to give the visitors a confidence booster ahead of the second half.
And he netted a second on 56 minutes with the tie now evenly balanced.
Astley restored his side’s lead 10 minutes later to notch his hat-trick but, not to be outdone, Pritchard fired in his third five minutes later to also make a claim for the match ball.
That’s the way it ended after the end of normal time with the match going straight to the shoot-out.
Pritchard was also successful from the spot with Cedri Jones slotting home the winning penalty for Penrhyndeudraeth to the joy of the travelling contingent.
