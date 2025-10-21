Porthmadog 0 Buckley Town 0
(Port go through 4-1 on penalties)
FOR the second Welsh Cup tie in a row, Port pulled off a giant-killing act, and, as in the previous round, they had to do it the hard way by putting their loyal fans through the agony (and ultimately the ecstasy!) of a penalty shoot-out, writes TREFLYN JONES.
This was a truly remarkable win for Chris Jones` men especially as we recall the huge pressure that Buckley Town managed to exert on the Port rearguard for a lengthy spell during the second half.
The first half was a fairly even affair with Port holding their own against Tier Two opponents.
After a quiet opening fifteen minutes, the Bucks came fairly close to opening the scoring when an under-hit attempted back pass by Danny Brookwell to goalkeeper Josh Cooke was intercepted but the Port defence managed to clear the danger.
Then, it was Port`s turn when skipper Cai Jones` fine header was blocked before troubling the keeper and the same player sent in a strong half volley from distance which just missed the upright.
The half ended goalless.
The second half was barely three minutes old when Port custodian Josh Cooke pulled off a brilliant save from a first time close-range volley and this proved to be the most important intervention of the whole match.
For much of the second half, Port were under severe pressure as Buckley surged forward and won a litany of corner kicks which were excellently dealt with by the Port defenders with timely blocks and no nonsense clearances.
However, it wasn`t all Buckley as Port sub Sam Reynolds came desperately close to opening the scoring when he was put clean through on goal only for the onrushing Josh Tibbetts to pull off a fine point-blank stop.
Buckley continued their swift attacks and a splendid half volley by Aled Bellis only just cleared the crossbar before Port`s Caio Evans side footed a goal-bound shot which prompted a clearance off the line after great work by Shaun Cavanagh.
The final whistle sounded with everyone in agreement that Port had done a very good job.
Here come the penalties!
Shaun Cavanagh for Port SCORES with a low shot out of Tibbetts` reach.
Daniel Burgess for Buckley…..brilliantly SAVED low to his left by Cooke.
Ryan Williams for Port SCORES emphatically to keeper`s right.
Nicholas Grogan for Buckley…. Cooke SAVES well diving to his right.
Jonny Bravo for Port SCORES with a strong shot to keeper`s right again.
Bradley Knight SCORES for Buckley.
Arden Gisbourne SCORES for Port and it`s all over…..4-1.
Port will probably face their sternest test in the league so far as they visit fellow contenders Bangor City 1876 this evening with a 7.45pm kick-off in front of a big crowd.
