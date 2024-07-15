PORTHMADOG have added two new faces to their squad as they step up preparations for their Ardal North West campaign.
The Traeth team, who are looking to get back to the JD Cymru North at the first time of asking, have signed Ashley Owen and John Littlemore.
Owen joins from Nantlle Vale where he had an excellent goal-scoring record and Littlemore returns to the club following a spell with Conwy Borough and will bring a great deal of experience to the squad.
Supporters will recall his excellent finish in the play-off at Barmouth.
Port suffered a 7-1 defeat in Saturday’s friendly fixture at The Traeth against Flint Town United, a club gearing itself up for a return to the Cymru Premier.
The Silkmen, who had been on a training camp at Morfa Bychan, were 5-0 up by the interval and, despite manager Lee Fowler’s wholesale changes for the second half, they added two more to their tally.
For Port there were some new faces on view but also several key players were missing.
Despite the scoreline, on the positive side Port started brightly enough and were competitive in the second period. Young striker Elis Puw netted Port’s consolation.
Port entertain AFC Liverpool at the Traeth for another friendly fixture on Saturday with a 2.30pm Kick off.