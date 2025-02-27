PORTHMADOG have been dealt a blow after it was confirmed that the injury suffered by Josh Banks in the 1-1 draw against Menai Bridge Tigers at Treborth in the Ardal League North West was an ankle fracture.
The club posted: “This is very bad luck for Josh as well as a misfortune for the team.
“He is a stalwart figure within the club and the longest serving member of the current squad.
“In the opening game of the season he recorded his 300th appearance for the club.
“Just as the club was getting over a series of bad injuries to key players, the hoodoo strikes again robbing the squad of a key defender and a player whose flair on the left flank is an important means of setting up attacks.
“We wish Josh a full recovery and look forward to seeing him fit and back in the squad.”