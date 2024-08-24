IN an extraordinary turn of events, Porthmadog FC have announced that first team manager Chris Jones and his assistant are returning to the club.
The Traeth outfit halted the process of selecting a new boss during the week and released a statement on Friday evening that Jones and Marc Seddon are back just over a week after they left the club.
The statement said: “Chris Jones left his position as manager because of work commitments.
“However, there has been a change in his circumstances and the club are pleased to announce that he has been reinstated as first team manager alongside assistant manager Marc Seddon.
“The club would like to thank everybody who has shown an interest in the position.
“The directors would also like to thank Trystan Davies for his hard work and commitment as interim manager.”
A statement by Jones read: “I don’t think this is the platform to try and explain the reasons behind the last week, those who need to know have had the full facts all the way through and have been brilliant with us.
“All I do want to say is it’s not lost on us how lucky we are to be back at an amazing club in Porthmadog with a squad of players we love working with and it’s important now we get back to work and build on the good start to the season so far.”