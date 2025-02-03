PORTHMADOG Football Club have paid tribute to a club stalwart after receiving the news of the passing of Ken Wyn Jones, one of the Traeth club’s loyal backers.
He was a lifelong supporter and a regular presence at the Traeth, assisting and backing the club.
A brother of former club treasurer Dafydd Wyn Jones, the red and the black was in his blood.
He was a past chairman of the Supporters Club and organiser of many successful social evenings at the old Legion, raising considerable sums for club funds.
He was instrumental in starting a supporters’ bar, prior to the present clubhouse being established.
Porthmadog posetd on their social channels: “On behalf of CPD Porthmadog we wish to extend our sincere sympathy with his partner Gwen, with the children Mark and Alison and the whole family.
“Thanks for all your support and may you rest in peace Ken.”