Connah’s Quay Town 2 Porthmadog 7
Ardal North West
PORTHMADOG’S fine run continued as they secured their 9th league win in 10 outings, writes Dylan Rees.
Played on a heavy pitch after recent torrential rain, both sets of players took a while to adapt to the conditions.
Josh Cooke was the first to be tested after a free kick was given out on the left wing, but he managed to push it to safety, only for Harris Thomas' header from a Lewis Williams cross after only six minutes gave Town the lead.
Port stepped up and Danny Brookwell's effort from outside the box took a deflection just over the bar, but in the 15th minute a clearance from Josh Cooke found Dan Atkins who ran through and slotted the ball past home lkeeper Elliott Jones.
On 17 minutes Port's Jonny Bravo's effort was blocked by Jones and cleared to safety and a quick break by Town's Pascal Gomez was dealt with by Cooke.
Brookwell's inswinging corner was then met by Sam Reynolds who headed Port into a 2-1 lead.
It was Town who nearly equalised on 34 minutes but Cooke saved superbly.
Port quickly broke away and Brookwell found his way into the box only to be clipped from behind. Up stepped Cai Jones to take the penalty, but the 18-year-old Town goalkeeper pulled off a great save. But Jones was alert to slot in the rebound.
Town's Jonathan Taylor was shown a second yellow card for dissent after been shown a yellow card just 10 minutes earlier for kicking the ball away after committing another foul.
Caio Evans had an effort just wide of the post on the stroke of half time.
Town's 10 men started the 2nd half brightly and had plenty of possession without creating clear-cut chances, but on 53 minutes Harris Thomas collected the ball from Lewis Williams and from the half way line his audacious wind-assisted attempt caught Cooke out and found itself in the back of the net to make it 2-3.
Game on or so we thought, but Brookwell had other ideas as he broke into the box after a pass from Evans and from the byline he managed to squeeze the ball between Jones and the post to make it 2-4 much to the relief of the Port contingent.
On 67 minutes Town's Pascal Gomez found himself in space only for his effort to go wide of the Port goal.
Danny Brookwell scored his 2nd goal for Port after 69 minutes as he broke into the Town box past three players and blasted it past Jones to make it 5-2 to Port.
Port were now in total control and on 77 minutes Dan Atkins ran down the left wing and a perfect cross was met by Sam Reynolds who made no mistake, to make it 6-2 for Port.
On 84 minutes Sam Reynolds’ cross into the box was finished off by Atkins at the far post to make it 7-2.
In the final minutes Josh Cooke pulled off a spectacular save by the right post to deny Town a third goal.
The win took Port back to the top of the league with 27 points having played one more than Bangor City 1876.
Port host NFA at the Traeth on Saturday (ko 2.30pm).
