AFTER a free weekend Porthmadog take on Port Talbot Town in the third Round of the JD Welsh Cup on Saturday.
The last time the two clubs met was back in the 2009/10 season when they were both in the Welsh Premier League.
Both clubs have therefore seen better days with Port now in the third tier of Welsh football while the decline has been even more severe for the Steeltown club who are now playing in tier four.
But the fact that they will be contesting for a place in round 4 of the competition is a sign that both have their eyes on moving back up the Welsh football pyramid.
On that last visit to the Traeth, Port Talbot were the winners by 1-0 with Martin Rose scoring the only goal of the game.
The 2009/10 season was the last before the league was reduced to 12 clubs and Porthmadog fell victim to that change and were relegated to the Cymru Alliance league.
Port Talbot on the other hand were a top side at the time and finished the season in 3rd spot behind the champions TNS.
Port Talbot are currently fourth in the South Wales Premier table having beaten Pontyclun 3-1 on Saturday with goals by Jordan Edwards, Christian Allen and Lewis Boxall. Edwards is the league’s top scorer with 10.
They beat Afan Lido by the same scoreline in the last round of the Welsh Cup and have progressed in the Hugh James SWFA Senior Cup and Dragon Signs Amateur Trophy.
Welsh Cup, Friday, 21 November (7.45pm): Cambrian United v Penybont; Cardiff Met University v The New Saints; Llandudno v Connahs Quay Nomads; Llanelli Town v Barry Town United. Saturday, 22 November (2pm): Bangor 1876 v Holywell Town; Caernarfon Town v Penrhyncoch; Cardiff Draconians v Trefelin; Dolgellau v Caerau Ely; Flint Town United v Airbus UK; Glynneath Town v Trearddur Bay; Newport City v Blaenavon Blues; Penrhiwceiber Rangers v Gresford Athletic; Porthmadog v Port Talbot Town; Treowen Stars v Pontypridd United; Y Rhyl 1879 v Cwmbran Town; Carmarthen Town v Colwyn Bay (6.15pm).
