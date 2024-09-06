PORTHMADOG manager Chris Jones has bolstered his squad with the addition of 24 year-old attacking midfielder Kurtis Pearson.
Pearson joins from Prestatyn Town having spent two periods with the Seasiders and was named players’ player of the season in 2022/23.
He has also spent a period with Ruthin Town.
He is well-known by Jones having worked with him at AFC Knowsley and Prestatyn.
Jones posted on X: “Wanted to bring ‘Peo’ to Port in the summer but just missed out.
“He’s a lad I have worked with for 5/6 years now, had promotions and won a league together before.
“Unplayable on his day and a real joy to watch.”