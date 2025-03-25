Corwen 3 Porthmadog 0
Ardal North West
I’ll be brief. This was a performance unworthy of a team from Porthmadog and I`m sure that the players fully realise this, writes Treflyn Jones.
It was particularly disappointing to see further examples of truly embarrassing defensive errors being committed with two of them gifting goals to the hosts.
Had Port learned nothing from last week`s first half horror show?
Here come the gory details of a happy afternoon for Corwen and a woeful one for Port.
After an untidy start, a thumping long range shot by Port;s Caio Evans was blocked on the edge of the box before Rhys Alun sent a good-looking half volley over Tyler French`s crossbar.
Shortly after, Corwen scored when a long clearance by French was badly misjudged and missed by a defender allowing Pat Hinchcliffe to run strongly and place a low shot past Port keeper Oliver Farebrother, who was in two minds whether to challenge or stay rooted to the edge of his six yard area.
Farebrother was called into action again to expertly tip a worthy shot over the bar before Corwen scored again thanks to a catastrophic piece of defending.
A Port defender unwisely chose to take on an attacker despite loud shouts of “man on!”
The defender was duly dispossessed by a determined challenge by Henry Evans who relayed the ball to Tom Williams to slot home. 2-0 to Corwen on 40 minutes, and Port, for the second time in a week were left with a mountain to climb.
This time, however, there was to be no Great Escape.
Early in the second half, Corwen conjured a brilliant, flowing move which ended with Port’s Jake Jones miraculously clearing off the line from a must score situation.
A couple of minutes later, both sets of players seemed rather bemused when referee Ethan Charles Holmes pointed to the spot after an aerial challenge by Gruff Ellis from a Corwen corner kick was deemed to be too robust.
It seemed an innocuous challenge to me but perhaps I need to make that overdue visit to a famous optician.
Up stepped Scott Evans to slam the ball goalwards, sending Ollie Farebrother the wrong way. 3-0 and game over!
Port did their very best to get something out of the game but Corwen had complete mastery of the match.
Port’s Rhys Alun tried to move heaven and earth as one of very few Port players to come out of the game with any real credit but it was all to no avail.
Indeed, former Port custodian Tyler French had not one save to make throughout the 90 minutes.
You can go on and ond on about the bobbly pitch but this league is littered with ‘caeau tatws’ (potato fields!) such as Trearddur, Pwllheli, St. Asaph, NFA, Holyhead to name but a few.
It is no excuse. Corwen were quite simply the better side and thoroughly deserved both the victory and margin thereof.
This performance has all but handed Rhyl the league title on a plate as they now need only five more points to lift the trophy.
Next Saturday, Port shall be in league action again with a visit to Llanrwst (k.o. 2:30).