PORTHMADOG FC have thanked treasurer Clive Hague for his massive contribution to the club.
He is stepping down after being diagnosed with MND, which follows his successful treatment for throat cancer that resulted in losing his ability to speak, .
The club’s general manager Gerallt Owen is extending his role and taking on the position. The handover will occur gradually over the next couple of months.
Clive has been involved in the club for 30 years having served as a director from 1994 to 2019 and treasurer since 2018.
Porthmadog posted on their website: “That the club continues to look forward to a brighter future is in no small measure down to the vision, enterprise and business skills of Clive Hague and his collaboration with supporters and other hard working members of the board.
“We look forward to seeing him seated in the stand with his friend Rob Bennett whenever his health allows. Thanks a million Clive.”
In 1996, with the aid of Dewi Jones, O G Jones and Robin Griffiths and some of other then Board members, Gerallt, Dylan, Dafydd Wyn, Richard and Phil, he restarted the Friday night Bingo at Y Ganolfan, which had been suspended two years earlier due to asbestos problems in the building.
This ceased to operate in 2020 due Covid restrictions and a decreasing audience due to the ageing demographic.
The smaller Monday night offshoot at Y Traeth, still goes on and continues to raise finance for the club thanks to Richard and Gerallt.
In that same year, 1996, Clive with the assistance of Bob Havelock and Robin and Jane Roberts, started the Sunday Carboot Sale.
This ran, with the help again of Gerallt, Dylan, Dafydd Wyn, Richard and Phil and also Meirion Evans, until construction of the bypass brought it to a close.
Even then the compensation to the club from the Welsh Government paid for the solar panels on the roof that will contribue to the club's finances until at least 2034.
Over the years the Bingo and Carboot contributed £400,000 and went a long way to stabilising the club's finances that were in a parlous state in the 1990s and early 2000s.
This led to the more stable finances of the last few years and allowed the club to provide the additional finance needed after receiving grants, for developments like the clubhouse, new kitchen, Osian Roberts IT Suite, the Quarry End Stand and redevelopment of the main stand.
The club’s present directors are fortunate not to have those financial worries, some of whom have not even known the club to use its overdraft facility, never mind having to provide personal loans to pay the bills and expenses.
Clive will continue to attend matches at Y Traeth, when his health allows, and would like to thank all those who assist him when he does, particularly Rob Bennett.