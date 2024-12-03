LLANYSTUMDWY produced a polished performance to see off Talysarn Celts in the Premier Division of the North Wales Coast West league on Friday evening.
They bossed the first half and were rewarded with a couple of goals by Owen Pritchard.
The Celts pulled one back through Luke Baum on the hour but Llan finished strongly with Pritchard going on to complete his hat-trick to take his tally to seven league goals for the season and Iwan Richards also netting to seal the victory for the Eifionydd side.
Penrhyndeudraeth also produced the gooPritds the following day with an entertaining 7-3 win at Glantraeth.
The Cocklemen made a flying start with goals by Deegan John, Ian Brown and Owain Williams inside 232 minutes.
Andrew Clarke pulled one back for the islanders on 39 minutes but Cai Henshaw restored the visitors’ three-goal cushion in first half stoppage time.
Arwel Williams reduced the deficit again moments into the second half but John bagged his brace on the hour to tighten Pen’s grip on proceedings.
Cian Pritchard made it 6-2 with 20 minutes remaining and Carwyn Price fired in number seven as the match entered added on time.
Credit to Glantraeth, despite being on the end of a heavy loss, they managed to score another through Tomos Hughes to give the scoreline a more flattering look.
Gwalchmai fired six unanswered goals against fellow islanders Aberffraw, 19-year-old Connor Owewn leading the way with a hat-trick with support by Jonathan Evans, Gwion Thomas and Marc Evans.
Goals by Scott Hughes (2), Dean Redmond and Tyler Mapp sealed leaders Bethesda Athletic’s 4-1 win at Llanerch-y-Medd, Ben Hughes replying for the Anglesey side whilst Boded won by the same scoreline against visitors Mynydd Llandegai thanks to Shaun Jenkins, Robert Tiesteel, Justin Williams and Cian Owen.
Liam Willighan scored Mynydd’s consolation.