ABERYSTWYTH Town are offering discounted entry to their crucial JD Cymru Premier survival clash against Caernarfon Town at Park Avenue on Saturday.
After the Cofis beat Flint Town United at the Essity Stadium last night the final relegation place will be allocated to either Aber Town or Flint, who are both on 35 points.
The Seasiders’ goal difference is far inferior to the Silkmen’s, so Aber will have to better Flint’s result at Pontypridd United to avoid the drop. Both matches kick off at 12.45.
The loyal and vocal Green Army will be needed more than ever to ensure founder member Aber’s 31st consecutive season in the top flight.
Entry for home and away fans:
Adults & Concessions - £5
Secondary School Age - £2
Primary School & Younger - free