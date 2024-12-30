Pwllheli 1 Porthmadog 0
Ardal North West
PORTHMADOG’S vulnerability in away games of late was cruelly exposed in the final 10 minutes of a frankly disappointing derby match, writes Treflyn Jones.
Porthmadog dominated the match for long periods in terms of territory and possession but failed to get the better of a dogged and physical Pwllheli outfit.
The first half proved to be as dull as ditch water with chances at a premium.
The visitors certainly dominated in terms of possession but all to no avail.
Pwllheli produced their one and only promising attack of the half on four minutes when a dangerous low cross into the six yard area evaded everyone.
On ten minutes, Port playmaker Danny Brookwell, who was heavily marked throughout, sent a left-footed drive wide of the target at the end of a patient move and Rhys Alun came close to opening the scoring after bursting through two challenges before his firm low drive was well saved at his near post by the hosts’ custodian Morgan Jones.
Then, a speculative shot by Sion Williams was comfortably gathered by Jones.
Port were awarded a free kick on the edge of the area after a bad foul on Sion Williams but Rhys Alun’s attempt once again went straight into the grateful arms of the keeper.
The hosts produced a very strong and well-controlled shot from distance just before the break but Farebrother in the visitors` goal gathered with ease.
Gradually during the second half Porthmadog upped the tempo and put Pwllheli under pressure with a string of corner kicks.
Port were showing a little more cohesion during the midway point of the half but were thwarted by two excellent saves by Morgan Jones in the space of a minute.
First, substitute Elis Puw climbed high above the Pwllheli defence (despite having his shirt tugged!) and his excellent looping header was grabbed quite superbly by Morgan Jones.
Then, the home keeper did extremely well to save with his left boot from a low shot that had ‘goal’ written all over it.
The sucker punch (and that`s what it really was ) arrived on 79 minutes.
Yet another Port attack broke down on the edge of the area and the ball arrived at the feet of Ashley Ainsworth on the right wing just inside the Port half.
Gruff Ellis, who had not put a foot wrong all afternoon, inexplicably slipped on the turf when there appeared to be little sign of danger and Ainsworth was clean through for Pwllheli’s very first goalscoring chance.
The substitute forward kept his composure and slotted the ball past the onrushing Farebrother into the corner of the net to the delight of the Pwllheli fans.
Port threw the kitchen sink at the Pwllheli back-line in the closing ten minutes with innumerable crosses which were either headed away or dealt with confidently by Morgan Jones.
The final whistle was greeted with understandable jubilation by the Pwllheli players whilst for Port, it`s back to the drawing board.
Port need to be a bit more ruthless and it is somewhat disappointing that they seldom reproduce the sometimes scintillating football shown in home matches when travelling away.
Port are now level on both points and goal difference with Rhyl 1879 at the top of the league but need to take a serious grip on their away form.
Moreover, Port fans are rather cruelly being kept in the dark about the progress (or otherwise) of our walking wounded, namely Tom Hilditch, Jack Gibney and Jamie Jones. And where, oh where is Jack McGonville?
Today`s attendance of 811 was highly commendable …….even better than Rhyl`s 702 at The Belle Vue as they beat near neighbours St. Asaph City 3-0. Let`s hope for a real return to top form next Saturday when we entertain Llangefni Town in another league encounter.