DOLGELLAU Athletic, Llanuwchllyn, Pwllheli and Porthmadog have applied for tier two licensing, for the first time in their history in the Wasps’ case.
If the Cae Marian club passes the inspection in April and wins the Ardal North East league or play-off final they would be eligible to play in the JD Cymru North, one step below the JD Welsh Premier.
The club posted on their social channels: “A lot of work and investment is required to achieve the licensing, but a huge sign of intent for little old Dolgellau.”
Llanuwchllyn were granted a tier two award for the first time last year after making major improvements at Cae Llan including the addition of a stand and a new playing surface.
But they just missed out on promotion to the JD Cymru Premier after losing a nail-biting penalty shoot-out 6-5 against Llay Welfare after the play-off final at Bala’s Maes Tegid ended goal-less.
Porthmadog are looking to make a quick return to the JD Cymru North and are currently in what is looking increasingly like a two-horse race with Rhyl 1879 for automatic promotion as champions of the Ardal North West league.
Mid-table Pwllheli have also applied for tier 2 licensing after making impressive developments to their Rec ground including the building of a community hub.
Ardal North East tier 2 applications: Brickfield Rangers, Builth Wells, Dolgellau Athletic, Kerry, Llanfair United, Llanuwchllyn and Penycae.
Ardal North West tier 2 applications: Connah’s Quay Town, Pwllheli, CPD Y Rhyl 1879, Holyhead Hotspur, Llangefni Town, Llanrwst United, Nantlle Vale, NFA, Porthmadog, St Asaph City, Trearddur Bay
Ardal North East tier 3 applications: Bow Street, Brickfield Rangers, Builth Wells, Cefn Albion, Chirk AAA, Rhos Aelwyd, Dolgellau AA, Kerry, Llandrindod Wells, Llanfair United, Llangollen Town, Llanidloes Town, Llansantffraid Village, Llanuwchllyn, Penycae, Radnor Valley
Ardal North West tier 3 applications: Connah’s Quay Town, Conwy Borough, Corwen, CPD Llannefydd, Pwllheli, Y Felinheli, Y Rhyl 1879, Holyhead Hotspur, Llangefni Town, Llanrwst United, Menai Bridge Tigers, Nantlle Vale, NFA, Porthmadog, Saltney Town, St Asaph City