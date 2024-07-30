THREE goals in five minutes secured Pwllheli’s progress from the first qualifying round of the FAW Welsh Cup on Saturday after producing a late show against a strong Kerry side.
Things were looking ominous for the visitors as the contest entered the final 15 minutes with Kerry leading the way thanks to danger man Richard Davies’ goal on the half hour.
But momentum swung Pwllheli’s way in the closing stages.
Substitute Jason Banks equalised for Pwll closely followed by strikes by Steffan Toplis and Marcus Banks who also made an impression from the bench.
Llanuwchllyn are also though after a comfortable win against visitors Forden United.
The Cae Llan hosts were boosted by an early goal by danger man Meilir Williams on 18 minutes and a couple of goals by substitute Gwydion Roberts each side of the break put them firmly in control.
Jake O’Donnel pulled one back for the Central Wales North visitors on 52 minutes but Llan shifted through the gears with Williams going on to complete a hat-trick.
Nantlle Vale crashed out of the competition with a 3-0 defeat against North East Wales Premier Division hosts Queens Park who were reduced to 10 men when Sean Humphreys was red carded early on.
Tony Jones also missed a penalty on 18 minutes before they made the breakthrough with a John Edwards strike on the half hour.
Substitute Joshua Venables and Tony Jones, making amends for his earlier spot kick miss, put the result to bed in the second half.
Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs kept their composure to see off Castell Alun Colts in a penalty shootout after the match ended 2-2.
17-year-old Deio Williams gave the Amateurs the best possible start with a goal on four minutes but they trailed at the break with Nathan Davies and Rhys Williams hitting back for the hosts.
It seemed that Blaenau were on their way out but 18-year-old Deio Hughes grabbed an equaliser on 76 minutes to set up their spot kick success.
Llanystumdwy were also crowned penalty kings at CPD Gronant after a close game ended 1-1,
Kallum Pierce opened the hosts’ account just after the half hour but Arwyn Jones drew Llan level on the stroke of half time.
Barmouth & Dyffryn lost out in a penalty shootout against Penmaenmawr Phoenix after Llion Owen gave the Wern Mynach hosts the initiative on eight minutes.
Ben Jarvies replied for Pen just after the hour and that’s the way it stayed until the end of normal time.
A goal by Cian Pritchard on the hour saw Penrhyndeudraeth through against visitors Llanidloes Town whilst Nefyn were 4-2 victors against Welshpool Town thanks to Tomi Evans (2), Josh Piper and Dylan Jones. Ethan Kinsey with a couple of goals kept the visitors in contention.