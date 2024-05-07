NANTLLE Vale Reserves have been crowned FAW Cymru Reserves North Tier 3 champions with a game remaining.
They lead second placed Flint Mountain, who have five games in hand, by an unassailable 21 points after a fantastic season with only one league defeat to blot their copybook.
The won their fifth game on the bounce on Thursday evening, sealing the title with a 3-1 victory at Llangefni Town Reserves.
Cian Dafydd’s goal was all that separated the two sides at the interval and it remained a pretty even affair in the second stanza.
Aaorn Griffiths doubled Vale’s advantage on 75 minutes but Tomos Williams pulled one back for the islanders moments later.
The result was put to bed when Dafydd bagged his brace in the closing stages.
They will have an opportunity to celebrate when they host St Asaph Reserves at Maes Dulyn on Saturday.