CAERNARFON Town have bolstered their squad ahead of their debut European campaign with the signing of defender Ryan Sears.
The 25-year-old came through the Academy at Shrewsbury Town, where he made seven appearances in EFL League One.
He has also had spells at Telford, Grimsby and Newtown, where he was named their supporters' player of the year for the 2023/24 season.
Sears also starred in last season's Wales C victory over England and was named in the Cymru Premier League Team of the Year for 2023/24.
He said: “I’m really happy to have signed for Caernarfon, and I’d like to thank the manager for bringing me in on Caernarfon Town’s journey after their amazing season.
“I’m really excited for the upcoming campaign and I look forward to playing in front of the Cofi Army in our European adventure and throughout our domestic season.”
The Canaries have announced their friendly fixtures list.
As they approach their debut in European competition manager Richard Davies has put together a fixture list for the squad to gain match fitness and sharpness.
Their first match is at The New Saints tomorrow June, whilst Connah’s Quay Nomads visit the Oval on Saturday.
They head over to Belfast on Saturday, 29 June for their match with Cliftonville before completing their preparations by welcoming Buckley on 6 July.