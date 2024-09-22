PORTHMADOG are through to round two of the JD Welsh Cup after an ultimately comfortable win against a battling Queens Park side, writes Dylan Rees.
It was a quiet opening to the match with chances were few and fa between as both sides got used to the uneven surface at The Dunks.
The first Port effort on goal came on 14 minutes as an Ashley Owen shot went past the post, and was quickly followed by another Owen effort, over the bar this time after a cross from Jack Gibney from the right.
On 21 minutes Queens Park's John Edwards broke through only to see his effort go wide of Port's goal, and from the resulting goal kick Nathan Williams played a long ball to Tom Hilditch who struck an unstoppable shot over Josh Edwards, in the Queens Park goal.
Port grew into the match with chances for Josh Banks who failed to connect with a Kurtis Pearson cross and Pearson himself had an effort just past the post as Port upped the tempo.
The Queens Park goalie slipped as he was taking a goal kick on 39 minutes and the ball fell to Hilditch, but he also appeared to slip and Edwards managed to clear the danger.
Port's second goal came in first half stoppage time as a Josh Banks cross come shot struck the bar and Sion Williams was on hand to strike it home to make it 2-0 at half time.
Queens Park started the second half brightly but could not penetrate Port's defence.
On 50 minutes Ashley Owen supplied a pass to Rhys Alun who failed to connect.
A minute later and Jack Gibney's run down the right sees his effort cleared off the line.
And then it was Hilditch's turn as as he fired over the bar.
These missed chances could have proved costly, as a Liam Lawrence header from a Sean Skimmings corner went past the helpless Oliver Farebrother and made it 2-1 on 59 minutes.
Manager Chris Jones reacted by bringing Caio Evans, Danny Brookwell and Ryan Williams on as subsitutes, and on 65 minutes Port made it 1-3 as Hilditch was brought down by goalkeeper Edwards and Hilditch scored the resultant penalty.
On 67 minutes Pearson's header from a Gibney cross sailed over the bar much to the relief of Edwards.
Port's pressure finally paid as a run from Brookwell took him past two defenders before gliding his shot past Edwards to make it 4-1
On 86 minutes Nathan Williams passed to Jack Gibney who's effort was palmed away by Edwards, but Gibney slotted the rebound into the Queens Park net to make it 5-1.
Brookwell sealed the win in added on time with a drive past Edwards to make it 6-1 after receiving a pass from Pearson. Next up Nantlle Vale at Y Traeth on Saturday in the Lock Stock Ardal North West League. with a 2pm kick off.