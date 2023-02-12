St Dogmaels and Cardigan Town moved up to third and fourth respectively after their Division One wins on Saturday.
The Saints were ultimately comfortable 3-0 winners after two late goals by Adam Wiliams and Jordan Owens at Llandysul.
Lewis Williams had set them on their way on the stroke of half time.
Cardigan’s Jordan Griffiths took his tally to 11 for the season with a goal in each half at Llanboidy, Gethin Scourfield replying for the hosts.
Bargod Rangers and Felinfach had to settle for a point apiece after Daniel Evans’ first half strike was cancelled out by visitors Felin’s Osian Kersey on 48 minutes.
In Division Two, Ffostrasol Reserves hit double figures with 10 unanswered goals against basement side Crannog Reserves thanks to Steffan Davies (2), Carwyn Griffiths (3), Steffan Thomas (4), and Dafydd Morgan.
A stunning hat-trick by Ianto ap Dafydd Evans gave Aberaeron Reserves a 3-0 win against visitors Maesglas, goals by Joe Russetti and Sam Coldman gave Pencader United a 2-0 win at Aberporth whilst Lampeter Town and New Quay finished 0-0.
Division Three leaders Llechryd Reserves increased their lead at the top to five points with a 4-1 win at Crymych Reserves after falling behind to an early Tomos George goal.
They came roaring back with goals by Oliver Morgan (penalty), Harvey Williams, Max Evans and Morgan Lockton.
Llandysul Reserves hammered bottom-of-the-table Maesglas Reserves 8-1 with braces by Meirion Evans, Dyfed Bowen and David Clark with Liam Wordsell and Steffan Morris also on the scoresheet. Luke Keen Holmes replied for the hosts.
In the other game played, Llanboidy Reserves won 5-3 at Cardigan Town Reserves with goals by Lewis Thompson (2), Ashley Herbert, Tomos Harvey and an Iwan Jones own goal.