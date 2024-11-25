THE sporting fixtures throughout the area took a battering over the weekend as Storm Bert took its toll.
Only a handful of football matches went ahead with no rugby played in the Admiral National League West and North divisions.
The 3G pitch at Haverfordwest County ensured their match against Bala Town was playable as were the games at Cardiff Met, Flint Town United and The New Saints against Aberystwyth Town, Briton Ferry Llansawel and Penybont respectively but Caernarfon Town’s scheduled game against Barry Town at the Carling Oval was a washout.
Standing water at Porthmadog's Traeth ground (Photo: TeleduPort)