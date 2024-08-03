Ruthin Town 0 Bala Town 1
Nathaniel MG Cup, round 2
BALA Town are through to the next round of the Nathaniel MG Cup but were made to work for it by Ruthin Town who had a clear game plan to stifle the Lakesiders.
After struggling to break the Essity Stadium hosts down despite bossing possession and sending numerous crosses into the area the tie’s big moment came from academy product Tom Hughes with five minutes to go.
The 17-year-old, who secured a first team contract from the development squad back in January, made an impact after coming on as a 66th minute to replace the injured Lassana Mendes.
The talented young midfielder went close on 79 minutes when he received the ball inside the box and swivelled to take a shot, which deflected off a Ruthin defender and onto the outside of the post for a corner.
But he found the back of the net on 85 minutes with a close range header after Naim Arsan nodded the ball across the face of goal.
Bala boss Colin Caton said: “I thought they had a really good game plan.
“We counted at half time that we put 20 crosses into the box but we weren’t sharp enough and lively enough to take our chances.
“We should have been in better positions attacking the box when the ball was coming in.
“But fair play to Ruthin they stacked up really well and had a good chance in the first half on the angle down at the bottom but Joel (Torrance) made a comfortable save.
“But we haven’t worked their goalie enough.”
He added: “Coming here with only 12 players fit, Nathan Peate missing, Kyle Harrison missing, Nathan Burke missing. Louis Robles was on the bench but couldn’t come on.
“That’s why Tommie Hughes had to go on and it was a great occasion for him. His attitude is unbelievable and he’s shown a great desire to stick at the training.
“With all the players missing and stuff it’s so hard, but we’ve come here and defensively and we have been a rock.”
Bala Town gave a debut to 25-year-old defender Eddie Clarke at Ruthin on Friday after he joined the Lakesiders from JD Cymru Premier rivals Connah's Quay Nomads the previous day.
He only made 13 appearances for the Nomads last season after struggling with injuries.
He began his senior career at Tranmere Rovers having come through thec academy system, and made 16 first team appearances, including a substitute appearance in the National League Play-Off Final in 2018 in which Rovers were promoted back to League Two.
The defender went on loan to Macclesfield and Stockport County following a move to Fleetwood Town, however after a succession of loan moves Clarke headed to Warrington for a short period.